Bongani talks to Bheki Cele.

Guest: Bheki Cele police minister. The the Sasol garage, where most of the crimes at the Global Citizen Concert were committed, fell outside of the police’s security plan, Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, told a briefing in Cape Town. The star-studded event was marred by a lack of security, with revellers describing harrowing scenes as criminals demanding belongings from some and stabbed others who were trying to catch their lifts home. Scores of festival goers have shared their horrific experiences in and around the FNB Stadium following Sunday’s event. The Minister denies lack of police visibility, and he joins us on the line

500 shacks affected by Alexandra fire

7 December 2018 8:30 AM
What’s Viral - Twitter family can we find this girl

7 December 2018 8:05 AM
#LoadShedding Eskom hits crisis mode

7 December 2018 7:34 AM
What’s going Viral?

6 December 2018 9:02 AM
The world view.

6 December 2018 8:34 AM
The Africa report.

6 December 2018 8:03 AM
The World View from London: Russian Missile Meddling

5 December 2018 8:57 AM
The Collapse of SABC again

5 December 2018 8:46 AM
Yet another President has to make an appearance to downplay rumors

5 December 2018 8:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Premier Makhura arrives in Alexandra following fire
Hundreds of people are homeless after the blaze tore through an informal settlement on Thursday.
Joburg has enough resources to respond to emergencies, says Community Safety MMC
Johannesburg Community Safety MMC Michael Sun was responding to concerns raised about the city's response time to the Alexandra shack fires on Thursday night.

Big Concerts: SAPS should protect every inch of country
The company says there was a total collapse of the traffic management plan after the Global Citizen concert at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.
