Bongani talks to Bheki Cele.

6 December 2018 7:32 AM

Guest: Bheki Cele police minister. The the Sasol garage, where most of the crimes at the Global Citizen Concert were committed, fell outside of the police’s security plan, Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, told a briefing in Cape Town. The star-studded event was marred by a lack of security, with revellers describing harrowing scenes as criminals demanding belongings from some and stabbed others who were trying to catch their lifts home. Scores of festival goers have shared their horrific experiences in and around the FNB Stadium following Sunday’s event. The Minister denies lack of police visibility, and he joins us on the line