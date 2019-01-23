Are SA banks rolling out new system to fight unauthorised debit orders?

23 January 2019 8:26 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Reana Steyn, Ombudsman for Banking Services The South African Reserve Bank, the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), the banks, and a number of user associations are aware of the problem; they have been actively focused on the matter and on a number of steps to address it. Customers are understandably frustrated by the issue, but there is also some confusion and misinformation around the issue which deserves some