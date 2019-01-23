Bongani Bingwa speaks to Reana Steyn, Ombudsman for Banking Services The South African Reserve Bank, the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA), the banks, and a number of user associations are aware of the problem; they have been actively focused on the matter and on a number of steps to address it. Customers are understandably frustrated by the issue, but there is also some confusion and misinformation around the issue which deserves some
Are SA banks rolling out new system to fight unauthorised debit orders?
|
What’sViral - See a choir of drunk people absolutely nail the Backstreet Boys hit
|
5 February 2019 8:04 AM
|
5 February 2019 7:34 AM
|
4 February 2019 8:29 AM
|
4 February 2019 8:01 AM
|
Hoërskool Driehoek fourth learner dies following bridge collapse
|
4 February 2019 7:32 AM
|
4 February 2019 7:19 AM
|
What’sVira - Man in Nando's angrily demands to know who cooked his chicken
|
1 February 2019 8:10 AM
|
1 February 2019 7:43 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Richard E Grant in tears over 1970s fan letter
|
31 January 2019 8:06 AM
|
31 January 2019 7:33 AM