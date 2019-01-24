The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Jo'burg corporates busted for illegal water, electricity connections


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba On Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba and officials from Rand Water and City Power started a cracked down on business premises where it appears that contractors have illegally connected water and electricity supply in recent months.

What’s gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What’s gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

24 January 2019 8:18 AM
Are SA banks rolling out new system to fight unauthorised debit orders?

Are SA banks rolling out new system to fight unauthorised debit orders?

23 January 2019 8:26 AM
What’s gone - Viral DJ Arch Jnr wows Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

What’s gone - Viral DJ Arch Jnr wows Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent

23 January 2019 8:05 AM
What does political party funding bill mean

What does political party funding bill mean

23 January 2019 7:30 AM
What’s gone Viral - Man dog goes missing but returns with goat

What’s gone Viral - Man dog goes missing but returns with goat

22 January 2019 8:00 AM
Msimanga resign on his own accord or was forced by the DA?

Msimanga resign on his own accord or was forced by the DA?

22 January 2019 7:36 AM
The Worldview: A high death toll from 2 wrecks in the Mediterranean

The Worldview: A high death toll from 2 wrecks in the Mediterranean

21 January 2019 8:47 AM
Madagascar's new president, Andre Rajoelina Inaugurated

Madagascar's new president, Andre Rajoelina Inaugurated

21 January 2019 8:20 AM
What's gone viral - Pitso losing it in a post-match interview

What's gone viral - Pitso losing it in a post-match interview

21 January 2019 8:14 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Solidarity welcomes ruling in Schweizer-Reneke teacher's case
Solidarity welcomes ruling in Schweizer-Reneke teacher's case

The Labour Court found it was unlawful for Elana Barkhuizen to be suspended from the North West school which is embroiled in allegations of racism.
Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death
Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death

According to police, Ernest Mabaso hanged himself last week while in custody.
Maimane apologises to Esidimeni families over DA billboard
Maimane apologises to Esidimeni families over DA billboard

The billboard lists the names of Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading 'The ANC is Killing US'.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us