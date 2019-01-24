Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba On Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba and officials from Rand Water and City Power started a cracked down on business premises where it appears that contractors have illegally connected water and electricity supply in recent months.
Jo'burg corporates busted for illegal water, electricity connections
24 January 2019 8:18 AM
