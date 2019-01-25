Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Federal Youth Leader Luyolo Mphithi and EFF Student Command President Peter Keetse. The youth need to register and cast their votes. They will energise the body politic and ensure that they help to give South Africa a new vigour and direction. Young people’s cynicism about the shortcomings and failures of politics and the political system in South Africa stand between them registering to vote, in large numbers, and eventually casting a vote.
How Young people are encouraged to vote in South Africa
|
What’s gone Viral - Girl mixes up January with February job interview via Skype
|
25 January 2019 8:04 AM
|
24 January 2019 8:18 AM
|
Jo'burg corporates busted for illegal water, electricity connections
|
24 January 2019 7:34 AM
|
Are SA banks rolling out new system to fight unauthorised debit orders?
|
23 January 2019 8:26 AM
|
What’s gone - Viral DJ Arch Jnr wows Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent
|
23 January 2019 8:05 AM
|
23 January 2019 7:30 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Man dog goes missing but returns with goat
|
22 January 2019 8:00 AM
|
22 January 2019 7:36 AM
|
The Worldview: A high death toll from 2 wrecks in the Mediterranean
|
21 January 2019 8:47 AM