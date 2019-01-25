How Young people are encouraged to vote in South Africa

25 January 2019 7:27 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Federal Youth Leader Luyolo Mphithi and EFF Student Command President Peter Keetse. The youth need to register and cast their votes. They will energise the body politic and ensure that they help to give South Africa a new vigour and direction. Young people’s cynicism about the shortcomings and failures of politics and the political system in South Africa stand between them registering to vote, in large numbers, and eventually casting a vote.