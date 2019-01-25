The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

How Young people are encouraged to vote in South Africa


Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Federal Youth Leader Luyolo Mphithi and EFF Student Command President Peter Keetse. The youth need to register and cast their votes. They will energise the body politic and ensure that they help to give South Africa a new vigour and direction. Young people’s cynicism about the shortcomings and failures of politics and the political system in South Africa stand between them registering to vote, in large numbers, and eventually casting a vote.

25 January 2019 8:04 AM
24 January 2019 8:18 AM
24 January 2019 7:34 AM
23 January 2019 8:26 AM
23 January 2019 8:05 AM
23 January 2019 7:30 AM
22 January 2019 8:00 AM
22 January 2019 7:36 AM
21 January 2019 8:47 AM
EWN Headlines
Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law
Mokgoro Inquiry told not even prosecutors are above the law

Nomgcobo Jiba's lawyer has asked whether it was desirable to have a prosecutor criminally charged for a decision, suggesting Jiba acted in good faith when she authorised the case.
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence
Lesufi urges learners to take responsibility in addressing violence

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school earlier today where he confirmed the pupils are due to appear before a disciplinary hearing next week.
Cele under pressure over school security, police numbers
Cele under pressure over school security, police numbers

Equal Education has welcomed the police’s decision to withdraw its initial application to appeal a court ruling over police resource allocation in the Western Cape.
