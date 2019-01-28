Applying for financial assistance from NSFAS

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Randall Carolissen, Nsfas Administrato NSFAS came under fire last year after Minister of Higher Education Naledi Pandor instructed the institution to halt funding for 2019 students because a backlog in disbursing aid for 2017 and 2018 had not been cleared.
