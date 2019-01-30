Drought crisis threatening jobs, food security and food prices

30 January 2019 7:36 AM

Bongan Bingwa speaks to Omri van Zyl, AgriSA Executive Director Farmers across the country are facing the triple financial threat of unrelenting drought, raging veld fires and land expropriation without compensation, according to research by AgriSA in the Eastern Cape. As the drought enters its fifth straight year, farmers have been dealt an additional blow in the form of falling commodity prices due to the recent outbreak of foot and mouth disease.