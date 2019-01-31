The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

All you need to know about Please call me debacle


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ari Kahn, Patent Owner” of Please Call Me and Chris Schoeman, Nkosana Makate’s former litigation funders. The Nkosana Makate matter is not without its drama, and year after year takes on a nasty turn. While some people feel Nkosana Makate deserves more than the R46 million put on the table by Vodacom after a Concourt ruling that ordered Vodacom pay Makate some compensation in good faith, his former litigation funders have weighed in on the matter, and we are joined on the line by one of them, Chris Schoeman. You will remember that there was a fallout between Nkosana Makate and his litigation funders  

What’s gone Viral - Richard E Grant in tears over 1970s fan letter

31 January 2019 8:06 AM
What’s gone Viral - Grade 7 Learner speech about “respect your teachers”

30 January 2019 8:03 AM
Drought crisis threatening jobs, food security and food prices

30 January 2019 7:36 AM
What’s gone Viral - #CanAgrizziTellMe

29 January 2019 8:20 AM
Venezuela is in a major political crisis

29 January 2019 8:07 AM
Beware of the mob mentality

29 January 2019 7:52 AM
What’sGoneViral - Miss Rwanda, competition of beautifulness? That's stupid!

28 January 2019 8:04 AM
Applying for financial assistance from NSFAS

28 January 2019 7:34 AM
Zille tax revolt, we looking to you DA leader Mmusi Maimane

28 January 2019 7:18 AM
