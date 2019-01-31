All you need to know about Please call me debacle

31 January 2019 7:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ari Kahn, Patent Owner” of Please Call Me and Chris Schoeman, Nkosana Makate’s former litigation funders. The Nkosana Makate matter is not without its drama, and year after year takes on a nasty turn. While some people feel Nkosana Makate deserves more than the R46 million put on the table by Vodacom after a Concourt ruling that ordered Vodacom pay Makate some compensation in good faith, his former litigation funders have weighed in on the matter, and we are joined on the line by one of them, Chris Schoeman. You will remember that there was a fallout between Nkosana Makate and his litigation funders