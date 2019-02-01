The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

EFF to launch its manifesto on Saturday


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, Deputy secretary-general The Economic Freedom Fighters, plagued by perceptions of questionable ethics, populism and impracticable policy positions will this weekend launch its elections manifesto.

What’sVira - Man in Nando's angrily demands to know who cooked his chicken

What’sVira - Man in Nando's angrily demands to know who cooked his chicken

1 February 2019 8:10 AM
What’s gone Viral - Richard E Grant in tears over 1970s fan letter

What’s gone Viral - Richard E Grant in tears over 1970s fan letter

31 January 2019 8:06 AM
All you need to know about Please call me debacle

All you need to know about Please call me debacle

31 January 2019 7:33 AM
What’s gone Viral - Grade 7 Learner speech about “respect your teachers”

What’s gone Viral - Grade 7 Learner speech about “respect your teachers”

30 January 2019 8:03 AM
Drought crisis threatening jobs, food security and food prices

Drought crisis threatening jobs, food security and food prices

30 January 2019 7:36 AM
What’s gone Viral - #CanAgrizziTellMe

What’s gone Viral - #CanAgrizziTellMe

29 January 2019 8:20 AM
Venezuela is in a major political crisis

Venezuela is in a major political crisis

29 January 2019 8:07 AM
Beware of the mob mentality

Beware of the mob mentality

29 January 2019 7:52 AM
What’sGoneViral - Miss Rwanda, competition of beautifulness? That's stupid!

What’sGoneViral - Miss Rwanda, competition of beautifulness? That's stupid!

28 January 2019 8:04 AM
Features
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets
CapeTalk Station Survey - Share your thoughts and you can win Ed Sheeran tickets

We'd love to hear what you think. Fill in the short survey to be entered into the draw for sold-out Ed Sheeran tickets.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry
Neither Jiba or Mrwebi fit to hold office, Hofmeyr tells inquiry

Deputy prosecutions boss Willie Hofmeyr says that neither Nomgcobo Jiba nor Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, primarily for their involvement in attempts to derail the case against Jackie Selebi a decade ago.
Matlhomola Moshoeu murder: Send strong message with sentencing, State asks court
Matlhomola Moshoeu murder: Send strong message with sentencing, State asks court

The State in the murder case of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu has argued that his killers should be permanently removed from society, adding that they committed a violent and barbaric crime.
CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church
CRL Commission to release report on deadly stampede at Bushiri's church

Three women died in a stampede and 17 people were injured before a church service while seeking shelter from a storm.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us