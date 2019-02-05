The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is Bushiri a true prophet?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ephraim Nyondo, Spokesperson, Enlightened Christian Gathering Church He is known for his lavish lifestyle, but he attracted the attention of the Hawks only after church members reported him. Addressed as the ‘man of the moment’, ‘major prophet’, ‘prophet of the most high, Man of God, the Man who can walk on air, and many of his congregants refer to him as “Daddy”, is known for performing miracles

What’sViral - See a choir of drunk people absolutely nail the Backstreet Boys hit

5 February 2019 8:04 AM
What to expect at Mining Indaba 2019

4 February 2019 8:29 AM
What’s gone Viral - World record egg that broke Instagram

4 February 2019 8:01 AM
Hoërskool Driehoek fourth learner dies following bridge collapse

4 February 2019 7:32 AM
Mr president we need a signal start with your cabinet

4 February 2019 7:19 AM
What’sVira - Man in Nando's angrily demands to know who cooked his chicken

1 February 2019 8:10 AM
EFF to launch its manifesto on Saturday

1 February 2019 7:43 AM
What’s gone Viral - Richard E Grant in tears over 1970s fan letter

31 January 2019 8:06 AM
All you need to know about Please call me debacle

31 January 2019 7:33 AM
EWN Headlines
Wits beefs up security to prevent protesters disrupting classes
Wits beefs up security to prevent protesters disrupting classes

Around 50 protestors on Monday brought some classes on West campus to a halt, demanding that students that owe the university money be allowed to register and for more accommodation to be made available.
Jula denies WC SAPS called on private security companies for assistance
Jula denies WC SAPS called on private security companies for assistance

On Monday, the director of PPA told Parliament's Environmental Affairs committee that his company assisted police and city law enforcement in Camps Bay where an incident on Clifton Fourth Beach in December prompted a parliamentary inquiry.
Amcu: 'Govt has failed families of Lily Mine victims'
Amcu: 'Govt has failed families of Lily Mine victims'

Amcu says the government has failed to show that they prioritise the lives of the workers by leaving the bodies of the deceased miners underground for so many years.
