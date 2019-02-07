Africa Melane speaks to Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit: In almost a decade later, the Hawks finally made arrests based on the SIU investigation of the relationship between Bosasa and some executives the department of correctional services.
SIU welcomes arrest of five suspects in Bosasa corruption case
