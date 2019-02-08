The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s gone Viral - Driver tries to use shoulder to cut traffic


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

eVisa regime to strengthen and grow the economy and tourism

eVisa regime to strengthen and grow the economy and tourism

8 February 2019 8:34 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

8 February 2019 7:31 AM
What’s gone Viral - 230 new emojis have been approved for release

What’s gone Viral - 230 new emojis have been approved for release

7 February 2019 8:13 AM
SIU welcomes arrest of five suspects in Bosasa corruption case

SIU welcomes arrest of five suspects in Bosasa corruption case

7 February 2019 7:34 AM
Driehoek tragedy dept appoints structural engineers to analyse building

Driehoek tragedy dept appoints structural engineers to analyse building

6 February 2019 8:29 AM
What’s gone Viral - This driver should have known better

What’s gone Viral - This driver should have known better

6 February 2019 8:01 AM
Small Cabinet, De Lille unveils GOOD's manifesto

Small Cabinet, De Lille unveils GOOD's manifesto

6 February 2019 7:33 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

6 February 2019 7:29 AM
What’sViral - See a choir of drunk people absolutely nail the Backstreet Boys hit

What’sViral - See a choir of drunk people absolutely nail the Backstreet Boys hit

5 February 2019 8:04 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
Opposition plans surprise for ANC at elections, Ramaphosa extends olive branch
Opposition plans surprise for ANC at elections, Ramaphosa extends olive branch

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally revealed the date for this year's elections during his 2019 State of the Nation Address.

Wits, student leaders to meet amid ongoing protests
Wits, student leaders to meet amid ongoing protests

Demonstrations flared up on Thursday, where some classes were disrupted and roads leading into the university were blocked.
Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says Ramaphosa
Measures introduced to ignite economic growth paying off, says Ramaphosa

In the first of two State of the Nation addresses this year, Ramaphosa said government’s approach is not to spend its way out of economic turmoil, but rather to set the economy on a path of recovery.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us