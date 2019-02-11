The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’sVira - Busker gets noticed for his incredible talent after chance meeting


What’s gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Wha to expect at the launch of Investec’s

13 February 2019 8:45 AM
What’s gone Viral - Monkey forces toddler to play with him after kidnapping him

13 February 2019 8:16 AM
Cosatu calls on all employees to join Wednesday's national strike

13 February 2019 7:32 AM
The Political Desk

13 February 2019 7:23 AM
What’sViral - Durban business employ over 45 beggars to advertise their company

12 February 2019 7:59 AM
110 pupils in one class, teacher shortages primary school in the Eastern Cape

12 February 2019 7:37 AM
Mmusi Maimane to BEE or not

11 February 2019 7:34 AM
eVisa regime to strengthen and grow the economy and tourism

8 February 2019 8:34 AM
What’s gone Viral - Driver tries to use shoulder to cut traffic

8 February 2019 8:07 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
Norval Foundation Museum summer offerings
EWN Headlines
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector
The CRL Commission has convened a summit with religious leaders from across the country at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
