110 pupils in one class, teacher shortages primary school in the Eastern Cape

12 February 2019 7:37 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mandisa Dlayiya, Principal, Myolwa Senior Primary School, Lusikisiki A school in the Eastern Cape is asking questions after the government allegedly spent R4.8 million on just nine pit latrines, which were not even completed, and are believed to be posing a danger to the school’s children due to holes being left open. City Press reported