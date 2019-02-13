The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Cosatu calls on all employees to join Wednesday's national strike


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mike Shingange, First Deputy President, Cosatu The Congress of South African Trade Unions will this morning embark on a strike, hoping that it will bring all nine provinces to a standstill, protesting against job losses. Yesterday Stats SA released the quarterly labour force survey, showing a 0.4 decrease in unemployment. Unions are however unhappy with the unemployment rate at 35% and calling on government and the private sector to hold a moratorium on job cuts.

Wha to expect at the launch of Investec’s

13 February 2019 8:45 AM
What’s gone Viral - Monkey forces toddler to play with him after kidnapping him

13 February 2019 8:16 AM
The Political Desk

13 February 2019 7:23 AM
What’sViral - Durban business employ over 45 beggars to advertise their company

12 February 2019 7:59 AM
110 pupils in one class, teacher shortages primary school in the Eastern Cape

12 February 2019 7:37 AM
What’sVira - Busker gets noticed for his incredible talent after chance meeting

11 February 2019 8:31 AM
Mmusi Maimane to BEE or not

11 February 2019 7:34 AM
eVisa regime to strengthen and grow the economy and tourism

8 February 2019 8:34 AM
What’s gone Viral - Driver tries to use shoulder to cut traffic

8 February 2019 8:07 AM
EWN Headlines
SA shouldn’t be exploring new fossil fuels - Greenpeace Africa warns
SA shouldn’t be exploring new fossil fuels - Greenpeace Africa warns

Greenpeace Africa says one of the key issues surrounding the discovery of gas in the country is how it will affect climate change.

Nehawu to ‘shut down colleges’ in national strike on Thursday
Nehawu to ‘shut down colleges’ in national strike on Thursday

The union says it will shut down all TVET and CET colleges across the country until the Department of Higher Education addresses its demands.
Most teen deaths in SA due to suicide – Sadag
Most teen deaths in SA due to suicide – Sadag

It's Teen Suicide Prevention Week, which is meant to highlight the plight of teenagers taking their own lives in South Africa.

