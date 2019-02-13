Cosatu calls on all employees to join Wednesday's national strike

13 February 2019 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mike Shingange, First Deputy President, Cosatu The Congress of South African Trade Unions will this morning embark on a strike, hoping that it will bring all nine provinces to a standstill, protesting against job losses. Yesterday Stats SA released the quarterly labour force survey, showing a 0.4 decrease in unemployment. Unions are however unhappy with the unemployment rate at 35% and calling on government and the private sector to hold a moratorium on job cuts.