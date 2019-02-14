Motsoaledi defends Ramaphosa over Lekota's sellout allegations

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa against claims that he "sold out" anti-apartheid student activists in the 1970s. This was after Cope leader Mosioua Lekota made the startling allegation in parliament during the Sona debate on Wednesday.
