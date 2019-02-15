Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha. In 2017 there were an estimated 2.3 million new cases of gonorrhoea, 1.9 million new chlamydia cases and 23,175 new syphilis cases among women aged between 15 and 49. In the STI/Condom Week, we ask the question: Is South Africa winning the war on STIs? This is according to Epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases,
Prevention of STIs other than HIV has largely taken a backseat
|
What’s Viral - I’m not concussed, just hungover Stellenbosch rugby player
|
14 February 2019 8:10 AM
|
Motsoaledi defends Ramaphosa over Lekota's sellout allegations
|
14 February 2019 7:45 AM
|
14 February 2019 7:15 AM
|
13 February 2019 8:45 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Monkey forces toddler to play with him after kidnapping him
|
13 February 2019 8:16 AM
|
Cosatu calls on all employees to join Wednesday's national strike
|
13 February 2019 7:32 AM
|
13 February 2019 7:23 AM
|
What’sViral - Durban business employ over 45 beggars to advertise their company
|
12 February 2019 7:59 AM
|
110 pupils in one class, teacher shortages primary school in the Eastern Cape
|
12 February 2019 7:37 AM