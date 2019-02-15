Prevention of STIs other than HIV has largely taken a backseat

15 February 2019 7:42 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Tendesayi Kufa-Chakezha. In 2017 there were an estimated 2.3 million new cases of gonorrhoea, 1.9 million new chlamydia cases and 23,175 new syphilis cases among women aged between 15 and 49. In the STI/Condom Week, we ask the question: Is South Africa winning the war on STIs? This is according to Epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases,