19 February 2019 8:28 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to EWN Sports Reporter Cindy Poluta The 20th staging of the Laureus World Sports Awards. Renowned athletes such as Novak Djokovic‚ Luka Modric‚ Simone Biles‚ Angie Kerber and many others‚ our very own Siya Kolise were among the nominees, but Lindsey Vonn and Novak Djokovic among winners at Laureus World Sports Awards and former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was given Lifetime Achievement honour during star-studded bash in Monaco.