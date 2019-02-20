Budget2019 what to expect

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist, Standard Bank South Africa remains under pressure from slow economic growth, with deteriorating growth levels in recent years, revenue shortfalls and a deterioration in the financial position of state-owned companies, Eskom needs R100 billion, SAA needs the rest of the R21 billion promised.
