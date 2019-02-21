Tamia returns to SA for three city tour

21 February 2019 8:27 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to RnB singer Tamia She has sung about romance for over 20 years, a 6 time Grammy nominee, gave us the songs: Who do you tell, So Into You, stranger in my house, her first popular album, Tamia, was released in 1998, becoming an institution on its own. 21 years since her debut, Tamia's music remains magnetic and relevant. And she is the country to promote her new album, Passion Like Fire, and she just can’t get enough of South Africa.