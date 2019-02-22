Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khosi Madzonga (wife of Robert Madzonga, Vele Investments Soon after the news broke of the great VBS Heist, pictures of the wife of Vele Investments CEO, Khosi Madzonga, started doing rounds on social media, some published in the Sowetan, of her allegedly showing off on social media with photos of flashy cars, a boat and even a helicopter that may have been purchased from money looted from the bank. You may even remember newspaper headlines: A helicopter, Sports Cars and the missing R900 million; Ski jaunts to Alaska, fleets of flashy cars, and homes in some of the most sought-after locations in the country. Was she an accomplice, or an innocent by-stander?
Holidays, flashy cars & mansions, lifestyles of the VBS heist rich and infamous
|
What’s Viral - Tony Hawk teaching his daughter how to skateboard
|
25 February 2019 8:00 AM
|
Dischem Brain of Brains of 702 Brain Clinton vs CapeTalk Brain Barry
|
25 February 2019 7:31 AM
|
22 February 2019 8:03 AM
|
22 February 2019 7:02 AM
|
21 February 2019 8:27 AM
|
21 February 2019 8:06 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Python entangles bushbuck on Mpumalanga golf course
|
21 February 2019 8:02 AM
|
21 February 2019 7:34 AM
|
20 February 2019 8:02 AM