Limpopo boy beaten to death #JusticeForThoriso


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mandla Mona, Friend of Thoriso Mandla was a close friend of Thoriso, and last saw him on last Saturday. He and Thoriso grew up together, while both their parents were lecturers at University of Limpopo.

What’s Vira - A burnt toast scale has been created and It's causing outrage

1 March 2019 8:23 AM
SA's sugar tax it is negatively affecting the country's sugar industry?

1 March 2019 7:47 AM
Public Protector names and shames ministers who defied her orders

1 March 2019 7:32 AM
The Political Desk

1 March 2019 7:00 AM
What’s gone Viral - The perfect metaphor for everyday life in South Africa

28 February 2019 8:09 AM
Is Eskom shocking us to death?

28 February 2019 7:37 AM
What South Africa's 35 ministries will each cost the fiscus this year?

28 February 2019 7:30 AM
What’s gone Viral - Uber driver offers customers a conversation menu

27 February 2019 8:02 AM
Police probing mob attack that claimed Thoriso life #JusticeforThoriso

27 February 2019 7:33 AM
EWN Headlines
Mongameli Bobani survives another bid to oust him
Mongameli Bobani survives another bid to oust him

This is the second motion against the Nelson Mandela Bay mayor since he took over from the Democratic Alliance’s Athol Trollip in 2018.
Zondo Commission extends acting secretary's appointment until March
Zondo Commission extends acting secretary's appointment until March

The commission said its investigation related to Khootso de Wee who went on special leave in January has not been completed.

R20,000 bail for Phahlane and Pillay
R20,000 bail for Phahlane and Pillay

Khomotso Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay have been added as accused in the case which saw four senior police officials and service provider arrested and in court in November last year.

