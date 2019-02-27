Police probing mob attack that claimed Thoriso life #JusticeforThoriso

27 February 2019 7:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Activist Tumi Sole and Dr. Guy, Director, Director, Safety and Violence Initiative, University of Cape Town Five pupils between the ages of 15 and 17 years were arrested yesterday, after the greusom murder of 27-year-old, Thoriso Themane, allegedly by pupils of Capricorn High School in Limpopo. The videos of the murder circulated on social media, and one of the suspects boasted that his father would protect him