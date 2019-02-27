The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s gone Viral - Uber driver offers customers a conversation menu


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What’s Vira - A burnt toast scale has been created and It's causing outrage

1 March 2019 8:23 AM
SA's sugar tax it is negatively affecting the country's sugar industry?

1 March 2019 7:47 AM
Public Protector names and shames ministers who defied her orders

1 March 2019 7:32 AM
The Political Desk

1 March 2019 7:00 AM
What’s gone Viral - The perfect metaphor for everyday life in South Africa

28 February 2019 8:09 AM
Is Eskom shocking us to death?

28 February 2019 7:37 AM
What South Africa's 35 ministries will each cost the fiscus this year?

28 February 2019 7:30 AM
Police probing mob attack that claimed Thoriso life #JusticeforThoriso

27 February 2019 7:33 AM
Limpopo boy beaten to death #JusticeForThoriso

27 February 2019 7:01 AM
EWN Headlines
3.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of JHB
3.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of JHB

Residents say the tremor from Friday morning could be felt in Lenasia, Noordgesig, Krugersdorp and Roodepoort.
CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings cases
CT security bosses to amend by-laws over problem buildings cases

The Problem Building By-Law was first introduced in 2010 to deal with properties that have become derelict or crime dens
Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentence
Disappointment after George paedophile gets 3-year sentence

Ian Venter was convicted last year of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy at his Herolds Bay home in 2015.
