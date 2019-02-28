The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What South Africa's 35 ministries will each cost the fiscus this year?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of the Fiscal Cliff Study Group: Government spend for the ministry of Defence and Military Veterans was at R137.7 million, while Treasury spent the least on its ministry at R4.4m.

What's gone Viral - Mampintsha beating up Babes Wodumo

4 March 2019 8:04 AM
Medical aid fraud is costing the private healthcare sector R22 billion a year?

4 March 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Vira - A burnt toast scale has been created and It's causing outrage

1 March 2019 8:23 AM
SA's sugar tax it is negatively affecting the country's sugar industry?

1 March 2019 7:47 AM
Public Protector names and shames ministers who defied her orders

1 March 2019 7:32 AM
The Political Desk

1 March 2019 7:00 AM
What’s gone Viral - The perfect metaphor for everyday life in South Africa

28 February 2019 8:09 AM
Is Eskom shocking us to death?

28 February 2019 7:37 AM
What’s gone Viral - Uber driver offers customers a conversation menu

27 February 2019 8:02 AM
EWN Headlines
FF Plus may gain votes from 'unhappy white' DA supporters, says analyst
FF Plus may gain votes from 'unhappy white' DA supporters, says analyst

The Freedom Front Plus has called for the scrapping of affirmative action and quota policies at universities and other organisations.

Pastor Lukau blasts media over coverage of ‘resurrection miracle'
Pastor Lukau blasts media over coverage of ‘resurrection miracle'

A video emerged of a man appearing to be resurrected and sitting up in a coffin has been widely criticised with the police and rights groups now investigating.

Ramaphosa concludes working visit to eSwatini
Ramaphosa concludes working visit to eSwatini

With SA being eSwatini’s largest trading partner, the Ramaphosa and King Mswati III met to work on ways to improve on the R30 billion trade exports over the last two years.

