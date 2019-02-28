Is Eskom shocking us to death?

28 February 2019 7:37 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Ranajit Sahu, US-based coal plant expert: Nearly all Eskom power plants persistently exceed air pollution limits stipulated in their licences. This is according to a new report by US coal plant expert Dr Ranajit Sahu, who found that the power utility's coal power plants exceeded its already-weak licence conditions almost 3,200 times