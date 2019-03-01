Public Protector names and shames ministers who defied her orders

1 March 2019 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Basani Baloyi COO in the Office of the Public Protector The Presidency, the Police Minister and the Finance Minister are among those who have defied the Public Protector's recommendations. This is according to the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane herself, who yesterday named and shamed state organs which have failed to implement her remedial actions.