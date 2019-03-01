The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Public Protector names and shames ministers who defied her orders


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Basani Baloyi COO in the Office of the Public Protector The Presidency, the Police Minister and the Finance Minister are among those who have defied the Public Protector's recommendations. This is according to the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane herself, who yesterday named and shamed state organs which have failed to implement her remedial actions.

What’s Viral - Teens catch Boy dangling from chairlift In dramatic rescue

5 March 2019 8:07 AM
Babe's Wodumo is safe says her father Reverend Mbongiseni Simelane

5 March 2019 7:29 AM
What's gone Viral - Mampintsha beating up Babes Wodumo

4 March 2019 8:04 AM
Medical aid fraud is costing the private healthcare sector R22 billion a year?

4 March 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Vira - A burnt toast scale has been created and It's causing outrage

1 March 2019 8:23 AM
SA's sugar tax it is negatively affecting the country's sugar industry?

1 March 2019 7:47 AM
The Political Desk

1 March 2019 7:00 AM
What’s gone Viral - The perfect metaphor for everyday life in South Africa

28 February 2019 8:09 AM
Is Eskom shocking us to death?

28 February 2019 7:37 AM
EWN Headlines
Municipal spending expected to come under spotlight in Gauteng Budget speech
Municipal spending expected to come under spotlight in Gauteng Budget speech

The Health Department will also be in the spotlight after receiving the biggest portion of the budget last year.
'London patient': second case ever of HIV remission
'London patient': second case ever of HIV remission

Millions of people infected with HIV around the world keep the disease in check with so-called antiretroviral therapy (ARV), but the treatment does not rid patients of the virus.
Taxi violence rocks Orlando West, taxi protest hits Dobsonville
Taxi violence rocks Orlando West, taxi protest hits Dobsonville

Police are dealing with taxi related incidents in at least two areas in Soweto on Tuesday morning.
