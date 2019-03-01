SA's sugar tax it is negatively affecting the country's sugar industry?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Joan Fubbs : Chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry. Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry says it will engage with the Minister of Trade and Industry, following concerns raised by the sugar industry about the negative impact of sugar tax on the industry.
