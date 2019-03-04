Medical aid fraud is costing the private healthcare sector R22 billion a year?

4 March 2019 7:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sipho Kabane Acting Chief Executive and Registrar for medical schemes at the Council of Medical Schemes. According to the Council of Medical Schemes, fraud, abuse and waste in private healthcare is costing the sector between R22 billion and R28 billion annually, with up to 25% of the all premiums paid by medical aid members funding these false claims.