Medical aid fraud is costing the private healthcare sector R22 billion a year?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sipho Kabane Acting Chief Executive and Registrar for medical schemes at the Council of Medical Schemes. According to the Council of Medical Schemes, fraud, abuse and waste in private healthcare is costing the sector between R22 billion and R28 billion annually, with up to 25% of the all premiums paid by medical aid members funding these false claims.

What’s Viral - R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

6 March 2019 8:03 AM
Strike forces management to cook for patients at Krugersdorp hospital

6 March 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Teens catch Boy dangling from chairlift In dramatic rescue

5 March 2019 8:07 AM
Babe's Wodumo is safe says her father Reverend Mbongiseni Simelane

5 March 2019 7:29 AM
What's gone Viral - Mampintsha beating up Babes Wodumo

4 March 2019 8:04 AM
What’s Vira - A burnt toast scale has been created and It's causing outrage

1 March 2019 8:23 AM
SA's sugar tax it is negatively affecting the country's sugar industry?

1 March 2019 7:47 AM
Public Protector names and shames ministers who defied her orders

1 March 2019 7:32 AM
The Political Desk

1 March 2019 7:00 AM
EWN Headlines
3 minors among 5 killed in Durban shooting
3 minors among 5 killed in Durban shooting

While the details remain sketchy, paramedics are on Isleworth Avenue where the incident has taken place.
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports Dept
Judgment reserved in sport quota case between Solidarity, Sports Dept

The union says using race as a criterion for team selection is in direct conflict with the constitution of the country.
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC Budget
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC Budget

The ANC says the Budget is bleak, while the ACDP says it is hopeful services will improve.

