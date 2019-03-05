The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Teens catch Boy dangling from chairlift In dramatic rescue


What’s gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What’s Viral - Americans say Sawubona has social media in stitches

7 March 2019 8:04 AM
Financial irregularities could see Samwu placed under administration

7 March 2019 7:36 AM
What’s Viral - R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

6 March 2019 8:03 AM
Strike forces management to cook for patients at Krugersdorp hospital

6 March 2019 7:31 AM
Babe's Wodumo is safe says her father Reverend Mbongiseni Simelane

5 March 2019 7:29 AM
What's gone Viral - Mampintsha beating up Babes Wodumo

4 March 2019 8:04 AM
Medical aid fraud is costing the private healthcare sector R22 billion a year?

4 March 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Vira - A burnt toast scale has been created and It's causing outrage

1 March 2019 8:23 AM
SA's sugar tax it is negatively affecting the country's sugar industry?

1 March 2019 7:47 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party support
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party support

The findings of the poll carried out in February, put the ANC’s support at 54.7% nationally, down from the 62.1% it garnered in 2014.
Slain David Webster’s partner 'didn’t object' to parole for his killer
Slain David Webster’s partner 'didn’t object' to parole for his killer

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he personally consulted Maggie Friedman before reaching his decision, which was announced on Thursday.
Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years
Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years

Energy experts say Eskom’s application is short-sighted and reckless, saying it would no longer serve the interests of the economy.
