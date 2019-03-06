The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Strike forces management to cook for patients at Krugersdorp hospital


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Patrick Sofohlo CEO of Dr. Yusuf Dadoo Hospital No nurses, few doctors or cleaning staff, patients are not getting medication, there is no food, and patients have to share whatever meal that is available. This is the sorry state of affairs at the Dr. Yusuf Dadoo hospital in Krugersdorp. Nurses and admin staff went on strike last Friday demanding for more office space, a canteen and the removal of hospital management. So bad are things that ambulances arriving at the hospital carrying patients had to be

What’s Viral - You've been eating pineapple all wrong

What’s Viral - You've been eating pineapple all wrong

8 March 2019 8:04 AM
South Africa brace for higher living cost with Eskom tariff increase

South Africa brace for higher living cost with Eskom tariff increase

8 March 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Viral - Americans say Sawubona has social media in stitches

What’s Viral - Americans say Sawubona has social media in stitches

7 March 2019 8:04 AM
Financial irregularities could see Samwu placed under administration

Financial irregularities could see Samwu placed under administration

7 March 2019 7:36 AM
What’s Viral - R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

What’s Viral - R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

6 March 2019 8:03 AM
What’s Viral - Teens catch Boy dangling from chairlift In dramatic rescue

What’s Viral - Teens catch Boy dangling from chairlift In dramatic rescue

5 March 2019 8:07 AM
Babe's Wodumo is safe says her father Reverend Mbongiseni Simelane

Babe's Wodumo is safe says her father Reverend Mbongiseni Simelane

5 March 2019 7:29 AM
What's gone Viral - Mampintsha beating up Babes Wodumo

What's gone Viral - Mampintsha beating up Babes Wodumo

4 March 2019 8:04 AM
Medical aid fraud is costing the private healthcare sector R22 billion a year?

Medical aid fraud is costing the private healthcare sector R22 billion a year?

4 March 2019 7:33 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Dept concerned about Glenview teachers’ no-show
Dept concerned about Glenview teachers’ no-show

Frustrated parents have been forced to fetch their children from the school earlier on Friday after classes were disrupted.
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta

The commission heard this week that normal procurement processes were ignored when Eskom processed the R659 million pre-payment contract with Tegeta.
Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan
Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan

Properties within this zone are more protected as additional development rules are set over and above the provisions of a base zoning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us