Strike forces management to cook for patients at Krugersdorp hospital

6 March 2019 7:31 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Patrick Sofohlo CEO of Dr. Yusuf Dadoo Hospital No nurses, few doctors or cleaning staff, patients are not getting medication, there is no food, and patients have to share whatever meal that is available. This is the sorry state of affairs at the Dr. Yusuf Dadoo hospital in Krugersdorp. Nurses and admin staff went on strike last Friday demanding for more office space, a canteen and the removal of hospital management. So bad are things that ambulances arriving at the hospital carrying patients had to be