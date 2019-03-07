The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Financial irregularities could see Samwu placed under administration


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thetho Mahlakoana, Senior EWN Reporter and Simon Mathe, Spokesperson, SA Municipal Workers Union: For more than five years, the biggest municipal union in the country has been paralysed by infighting and a scramble for resources, as leaders launched lawsuits and counter-suits against each other in a struggle for positions.

Ethiopian plane crash

11 March 2019 8:28 AM
What’s Viral - The under 9's are feeling it stutt Rugby 2019 champs

11 March 2019 8:17 AM
The rot and political manipulation in the state security and intelligence

11 March 2019 7:45 AM
What’s Viral - You've been eating pineapple all wrong

8 March 2019 8:04 AM
South Africa brace for higher living cost with Eskom tariff increase

8 March 2019 7:33 AM
What’s Viral - Americans say Sawubona has social media in stitches

7 March 2019 8:04 AM
What’s Viral - R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

6 March 2019 8:03 AM
Strike forces management to cook for patients at Krugersdorp hospital

6 March 2019 7:31 AM
What’s Viral - Teens catch Boy dangling from chairlift In dramatic rescue

5 March 2019 8:07 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
'We had to defend ourselves': Buthelezi denies orchestrating apartheid violence
In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi defended his party’s role in black-on-black violence during the 80s and 90s.
Cele: Police won't be kind to those disrupting voting
Police Minister Bheki Cele says that law enforcement agencies will ensure that voters' rights to cast their ballots are protected.
DA: Suspend those implicated in abuse of SSA resources
A high-level review panel found that state spies conducting operations at the behest of the executive to be a breach of the Constitution and the law and criminal prosecution should follow.
