The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

South Africa brace for higher living cost with Eskom tariff increase


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nhlanhla Ngidi Head of Electricity and Energy at South African Local Government Association Come April 1st, you can expect to pay 9.41% more for electricity. In 2020, the cost of electricity will increase by 8.1% and a further 5.22% in 2021. The National Energy Regulator announced these electricy tariff increases yesterday.

What’s Viral - Woolies water so amazing

12 March 2019 8:03 AM
Tackling Rhino poaching

12 March 2019 7:39 AM
Ethiopian plane crash

11 March 2019 8:28 AM
What’s Viral - The under 9's are feeling it stutt Rugby 2019 champs

11 March 2019 8:17 AM
The rot and political manipulation in the state security and intelligence

11 March 2019 7:45 AM
What’s Viral - You've been eating pineapple all wrong

8 March 2019 8:04 AM
What’s Viral - Americans say Sawubona has social media in stitches

7 March 2019 8:04 AM
Financial irregularities could see Samwu placed under administration

7 March 2019 7:36 AM
What’s Viral - R. Kelly disputes sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

6 March 2019 8:03 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for Bi-National Commission
Ramaphosa arrives in Zimbabwe for Bi-National Commission

Ramaphosa and his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa will co-chair the third session of the meeting to take place on Tuesday.
Power grid struggling, Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding
Power grid struggling, Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding

Eskom says that there's a high risk of load shedding for Tuesday, as the power grid battles to keep up with the high demand for electricity.
ISS: Ramaphosa wisely using independent bodies to clean up the rot
ISS: Ramaphosa wisely using independent bodies to clean up the rot

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) believes the high-level panel investigation of the State Security Agency is another example of President Cyril Ramaphosa doing things by the book and using independent bodies to root out corruption.
