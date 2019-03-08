Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nhlanhla Ngidi Head of Electricity and Energy at South African Local Government Association Come April 1st, you can expect to pay 9.41% more for electricity. In 2020, the cost of electricity will increase by 8.1% and a further 5.22% in 2021. The National Energy Regulator announced these electricy tariff increases yesterday.
South Africa brace for higher living cost with Eskom tariff increase
