The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The rot and political manipulation in the state security and intelligence


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Minister of State Security The high-level review panel has found "political malpurposing and factionalisation of the intelligence community" over the past 10 years, saying parallel structures directly served the personal and political interests of the former president, and some ministers, all in complete breach of the Constitution.

What's Viral - How the phrase "Keep it going ,keep it flowing" all started

13 March 2019 8:22 AM
Is FNB charging black customers higher rates than white mortgage owners?

13 March 2019 7:40 AM
Why didn't the NPA prosecute Zuma all those years ago?

13 March 2019 7:36 AM
What’s Viral - Woolies water so amazing

12 March 2019 8:03 AM
Tackling Rhino poaching

12 March 2019 7:39 AM
Ethiopian plane crash

11 March 2019 8:28 AM
What’s Viral - The under 9's are feeling it stutt Rugby 2019 champs

11 March 2019 8:17 AM
What’s Viral - You've been eating pineapple all wrong

8 March 2019 8:04 AM
South Africa brace for higher living cost with Eskom tariff increase

8 March 2019 7:33 AM
EWN Headlines
'At least 10 children' trapped in collapsed Lagos building: rescue team
'At least 10 children' trapped in collapsed Lagos building: rescue team

'At least 10 children' are inside the building and are 'thought to be alive,' said the rescuer, who gave his name as Derin.
Gugu Ncube arrested in Pretoria for staging naked protest
Gugu Ncube arrested in Pretoria for staging naked protest

Gugu Ncube, the daughter of MDC deputy president Welshman Ncube, said she was stripped of her dignity after she reported a sexual harassment case against her Unisa boss.
Sitole: Crime Intelligence is not captured
Sitole: Crime Intelligence is not captured

MPs on Wednesday raised concerns over the police’s Crime Intelligence unit’s methods and whether they are legal.

