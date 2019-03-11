Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Minister of State Security The high-level review panel has found "political malpurposing and factionalisation of the intelligence community" over the past 10 years, saying parallel structures directly served the personal and political interests of the former president, and some ministers, all in complete breach of the Constitution.
The rot and political manipulation in the state security and intelligence
