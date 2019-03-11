The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Ethiopian plane crash


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Guy Leitch, Aviation Expert and Editor. For the second time in less than six months, a brand-new Boeing aircraft has crashed minutes into a flight. All 157 people on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa that crashed on Sunday morning have died, the airline has confirmed.

What's Viral - How the phrase "Keep it going ,keep it flowing" all started

13 March 2019 8:22 AM
Is FNB charging black customers higher rates than white mortgage owners?

13 March 2019 7:40 AM
Why didn't the NPA prosecute Zuma all those years ago?

13 March 2019 7:36 AM
What’s Viral - Woolies water so amazing

12 March 2019 8:03 AM
Tackling Rhino poaching

12 March 2019 7:39 AM
What’s Viral - The under 9's are feeling it stutt Rugby 2019 champs

11 March 2019 8:17 AM
The rot and political manipulation in the state security and intelligence

11 March 2019 7:45 AM
What’s Viral - You've been eating pineapple all wrong

8 March 2019 8:04 AM
South Africa brace for higher living cost with Eskom tariff increase

8 March 2019 7:33 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
EWN Headlines
Vytjie Mentor didn't tell me about Guptas’ job offer - Hlengiwe Mgabadeli
Vytjie Mentor didn't tell me about Guptas’ job offer - Hlengiwe Mgabadeli

Vytjie Mentor testified last year that after being summoned by the Gupta brothers and former President Jacob Zuma, she told some MPs about the 2010 meeting.

DA wants NPA to charge & prosecute ANC for corruption
DA wants NPA to charge & prosecute ANC for corruption

The DA wants the governing party to be charged collectively as an organisation, rather than just individuals being targeted.
Judgement on Moyane’s request to cross-examine Gordhan reserved
Judgement on Moyane’s request to cross-examine Gordhan reserved

Former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane’s lawyer has argued his client deserves to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan, who directly implicated him in his testimony.
