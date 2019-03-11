Ethiopian plane crash

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Guy Leitch, Aviation Expert and Editor. For the second time in less than six months, a brand-new Boeing aircraft has crashed minutes into a flight. All 157 people on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa that crashed on Sunday morning have died, the airline has confirmed.
