Bongani Bingwa speaks to Karyn Maughan Specialiast Reporter at Tiso Blackstar NPA's response, prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer has also explained by former NPA head Bulelani Ngcuka did not charge the former President, saying there was insufficient evidence at the time, but now has a strong case against the President.
Why didn't the NPA prosecute Zuma all those years ago?
|
15 March 2019 8:23 AM
|
Mayor Radzilani claiming 38 million rand for defamation and reputational damage
|
15 March 2019 7:34 AM
|
15 March 2019 7:26 AM
|
What's Viral - Mmusi Maimane says 44 out of 10 South Africans are unemployed
|
14 March 2019 8:14 AM
|
Gauteng ANC MEC for sports screams at staff: I want combi courts! Or resign
|
14 March 2019 7:27 AM
|
What's Viral - How the phrase "Keep it going ,keep it flowing" all started
|
13 March 2019 8:22 AM
|
Is FNB charging black customers higher rates than white mortgage owners?
|
13 March 2019 7:40 AM
|
12 March 2019 8:03 AM
|
12 March 2019 7:39 AM