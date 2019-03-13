Is FNB charging black customers higher rates than white mortgage owners?

13 March 2019 7:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Jannie Rossouw Head of the School of Economic & Business Sciences at Wits University There has been much talk about allegations of racial discrimination by FNB against black customers by charging them higher interest rates than white mortgage owners. FNB has dismissed the claims as baseless, while the Black Business Council wants a meeting with the Banking Association of South Africa.