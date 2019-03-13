The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is FNB charging black customers higher rates than white mortgage owners?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof. Jannie Rossouw Head of the School of Economic & Business Sciences at Wits University There has been much talk about allegations of racial discrimination by FNB against black customers by charging them higher interest rates than white mortgage owners. FNB has dismissed the claims as baseless, while the Black Business Council wants a meeting with the Banking Association of South Africa.

15 March 2019 8:23 AM
Mayor Radzilani claiming 38 million rand for defamation and reputational damage

15 March 2019 7:34 AM
Mass shooting at mosque in New Zealand

15 March 2019 7:26 AM
What's Viral - Mmusi Maimane says 44 out of 10 South Africans are unemployed

14 March 2019 8:14 AM
Gauteng ANC MEC for sports screams at staff: I want combi courts! Or resign

14 March 2019 7:27 AM
What's Viral - How the phrase "Keep it going ,keep it flowing" all started

13 March 2019 8:22 AM
Why didn't the NPA prosecute Zuma all those years ago?

13 March 2019 7:36 AM
What’s Viral - Woolies water so amazing

12 March 2019 8:03 AM
Tackling Rhino poaching

12 March 2019 7:39 AM
EWN Headlines
Jonas: Pressure from several depts to curtail Treasury's responsibilities
Jonas: Pressure from several depts to curtail Treasury's responsibilities

He's alleged that this is because the budget was not aligned with the National Development Plan.

Bosasa liquidators file notice to appeal decision to return control to board
Bosasa liquidators file notice to appeal decision to return control to board

The liquidators said they are still consulting with their attorneys on which aspects of ruling to appeal.
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza quits Outa
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza quits Outa

It is not yet clear why she has decided to leave Outa or what her next move will be.
