Gauteng ANC MEC for sports screams at staff: I want combi courts! Or resign

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Micah Reddy, Journalist, Amabhungane Centre for Journalism A leaked audio recording captures Gauteng’s ANC MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation, Faith Mazibuko, pressuring staff to deliver sporting facilities ahead of elections, with seemingly little regard for tender processes and legal prescripts.
