Mass shooting at mosque in New Zealand

15 March 2019 7:26 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Vuyiswa Tulelo South African High Commissioner in New Zealand There have been multiple fatalities and injuries in Christchurch, New Zealand, following shootings at several mosques in the city. Gunmen entered two mosques and began shooting at people. Police in New Zealand say one suspect is in custody but they are dealing with an "active shooter" situation after the second mosque was targeted.