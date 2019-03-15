The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Mass shooting at mosque in New Zealand


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Vuyiswa Tulelo South African High Commissioner in New Zealand There have been multiple fatalities and injuries in Christchurch, New Zealand, following shootings at several mosques in the city. Gunmen entered two mosques and began shooting at people. Police in New Zealand say one suspect is in custody but they are dealing with an "active shooter" situation after the second mosque was targeted.

#StandUp4HumanRights - Constitution Hill Human Rights festival

#StandUp4HumanRights - Constitution Hill Human Rights festival

21 March 2019 8:32 AM
What’s Viral - Load shedding Video

What’s Viral - Load shedding Video

21 March 2019 8:00 AM
MEC Faith Mazibuko spokesperson responds to combi courts audio

MEC Faith Mazibuko spokesperson responds to combi courts audio

21 March 2019 7:47 AM
How to build a human rights culture in South Africa

How to build a human rights culture in South Africa

21 March 2019 7:36 AM
Eskom technicians on site after Allandale substation catches fire

Eskom technicians on site after Allandale substation catches fire

21 March 2019 7:03 AM
Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction after hitting Mozambique, Zim and Malawi

Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction after hitting Mozambique, Zim and Malawi

20 March 2019 9:18 AM
What’s Viral - Baby breaks down in TEARS at seeing his dad without dreadlocks

What’s Viral - Baby breaks down in TEARS at seeing his dad without dreadlocks

20 March 2019 8:23 AM
Special open line: #Loadshedding

Special open line: #Loadshedding

20 March 2019 7:48 AM
What's Viral - Hilarious dog running on highway in ontario Canada

What's Viral - Hilarious dog running on highway in ontario Canada

19 March 2019 8:05 AM
State of the railways after Ramaphosa train trip

State of the railways after Ramaphosa train trip

19 March 2019 7:34 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day
What Malema, Maimane & Ramaphosa had to say on Human Rights Day

On 21 March, South Africa commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, where 69 people were killed and 180 injured when police opened fire on protesters who were burning their passbooks which restricted the movement of black people, at the Sharpeville Police Station. Political leaders took the stage at various venues to mark the day.
Ethiopia crash captain did not train on airline's MAX simulator - source
Ethiopia crash captain did not train on airline's MAX simulator - source

Captain Yared Getachew, 29, was due for refresher training at the end of March, his colleague told Reuters, two months after Ethiopian Airlines had received one of the first such simulators being distributed.
Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed
Investigation after woman’s body found buried under brother’s bed

Police found the 29-year-old woman's body buried in a hole under her brother's bed in a shack in Bloekombos earlier this week.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us