The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Eskom in a crisis?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert, Activist and Economic Analyst Eskom problems are yet to be over as the country was subjected yet again to rotational load-shedding caused by the cyclone in Mozambique. Eskom faces huge problems, SA is out of diesel, Pumped storage dams are low; no power from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa dam because 2 lines are down; 8 generator units down due to boiler tube leaks; Three units running but with boiler tube leaks and other unplanned outages.

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

29 March 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

29 March 2019 8:14 AM
Moody’s sovereign rating decision today

Moody’s sovereign rating decision today

29 March 2019 7:34 AM
Those found guilty needs orange overalls very soon

Those found guilty needs orange overalls very soon

29 March 2019 7:31 AM
LeadSA Hero: Ra'ees Khan from the Champions Boxing Council

LeadSA Hero: Ra'ees Khan from the Champions Boxing Council

28 March 2019 9:27 AM
Edward Kieswetter appointed new Sars commissioner

Edward Kieswetter appointed new Sars commissioner

28 March 2019 8:29 AM
Hlaudi's electioneering campaign video leaves social media in stitches

Hlaudi's electioneering campaign video leaves social media in stitches

28 March 2019 7:59 AM
Sars employees go on strike

Sars employees go on strike

28 March 2019 7:27 AM
Help #Walk4Access raise funds for disadvantaged students

Help #Walk4Access raise funds for disadvantaged students

27 March 2019 8:42 AM
What’s Viral - Pope Francis doesn't want anyone to kiss his papal ring

What’s Viral - Pope Francis doesn't want anyone to kiss his papal ring

27 March 2019 8:15 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby
Limpopo police step up effort to find missing six-week-old baby

It’s understood the 24-year-old mother of the baby boy allegedly met an unknown woman at Mokopane shopping centre who offered to hold the baby so that she could eat.
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hike
Oil price spike and weakening rand feed massive fuel price hike

Economists have warned that fuel price and electricity tariff increases are likely to create fertile conditions for investor uncertainty.
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking
Masutha accuses Cope of using Goedemoed prison tragedy for politicking

Cope said the incident at Goedemoed prison should be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us