Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert, Activist and Economic Analyst Eskom problems are yet to be over as the country was subjected yet again to rotational load-shedding caused by the cyclone in Mozambique. Eskom faces huge problems, SA is out of diesel, Pumped storage dams are low; no power from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa dam because 2 lines are down; 8 generator units down due to boiler tube leaks; Three units running but with boiler tube leaks and other unplanned outages.
Eskom in a crisis?
29 March 2019 9:22 AM
