The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

State of the railways after Ramaphosa train trip


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sipho Sithole : Prasa Group Strategy Officer President Cyril Ramaphosa had to apologize for the poor state of the country’s rail infrastructure before having first-hand experience of just how bad it was. The rail agency has been crippled by maladministration, improper and wasteful expenditure for some time now. four of its senior executives have placed on leave now pending investigation into corruption.

What’s Viral - Revenge wife sends husband to the shops with fake grocery list

What’s Viral - Revenge wife sends husband to the shops with fake grocery list

1 April 2019 8:03 AM
Basic Education released a new code to curb school sex crime

Basic Education released a new code to curb school sex crime

1 April 2019 7:32 AM
Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks

Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks

1 April 2019 7:05 AM
Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

29 March 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

29 March 2019 8:14 AM
Moody’s sovereign rating decision today

Moody’s sovereign rating decision today

29 March 2019 7:34 AM
Those found guilty needs orange overalls very soon

Those found guilty needs orange overalls very soon

29 March 2019 7:31 AM
LeadSA Hero: Ra'ees Khan from the Champions Boxing Council

LeadSA Hero: Ra'ees Khan from the Champions Boxing Council

28 March 2019 9:27 AM
Edward Kieswetter appointed new Sars commissioner

Edward Kieswetter appointed new Sars commissioner

28 March 2019 8:29 AM
Hlaudi's electioneering campaign video leaves social media in stitches

Hlaudi's electioneering campaign video leaves social media in stitches

28 March 2019 7:59 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm

Five children were among the dead, the home ministry said, as rescuers battled to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown

The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son admitted that Bosasa paid his company Blue Crane Capital the money as part of a business deal, which he now regrets.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us