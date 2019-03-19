State of the railways after Ramaphosa train trip

19 March 2019 7:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sipho Sithole : Prasa Group Strategy Officer President Cyril Ramaphosa had to apologize for the poor state of the country’s rail infrastructure before having first-hand experience of just how bad it was. The rail agency has been crippled by maladministration, improper and wasteful expenditure for some time now. four of its senior executives have placed on leave now pending investigation into corruption.