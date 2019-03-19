Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Sipho Sithole : Prasa Group Strategy Officer President Cyril Ramaphosa had to apologize for the poor state of the country’s rail infrastructure before having first-hand experience of just how bad it was. The rail agency has been crippled by maladministration, improper and wasteful expenditure for some time now. four of its senior executives have placed on leave now pending investigation into corruption.
State of the railways after Ramaphosa train trip
|
What’s Viral - Revenge wife sends husband to the shops with fake grocery list
|
1 April 2019 8:03 AM
|
Basic Education released a new code to curb school sex crime
|
1 April 2019 7:32 AM
|
Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks
|
1 April 2019 7:05 AM
|
29 March 2019 9:22 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel
|
29 March 2019 8:14 AM
|
29 March 2019 7:34 AM
|
29 March 2019 7:31 AM
|
28 March 2019 9:27 AM
|
28 March 2019 8:29 AM
|
Hlaudi's electioneering campaign video leaves social media in stitches
|
28 March 2019 7:59 AM