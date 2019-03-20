The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Special open line: #Loadshedding


Special open line

What’s Viral - Run Daniel! Crocodile attacks fisherman and steals his fish

What’s Viral - Run Daniel! Crocodile attacks fisherman and steals his fish

2 April 2019 8:02 AM
Is there a new scramble for Africa?

Is there a new scramble for Africa?

2 April 2019 7:45 AM
What’s Viral - Revenge wife sends husband to the shops with fake grocery list

What’s Viral - Revenge wife sends husband to the shops with fake grocery list

1 April 2019 8:03 AM
Basic Education released a new code to curb school sex crime

Basic Education released a new code to curb school sex crime

1 April 2019 7:32 AM
Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks

Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks

1 April 2019 7:05 AM
Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

29 March 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

29 March 2019 8:14 AM
Moody’s sovereign rating decision today

Moody’s sovereign rating decision today

29 March 2019 7:34 AM
Those found guilty needs orange overalls very soon

Those found guilty needs orange overalls very soon

29 March 2019 7:31 AM
LeadSA Hero: Ra'ees Khan from the Champions Boxing Council

LeadSA Hero: Ra'ees Khan from the Champions Boxing Council

28 March 2019 9:27 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
2 more suspects to appear in court over missing Kuils River baby
2 more suspects to appear in court over missing Kuils River baby

They have been charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Labour Registrar waiting on court to place 2 unions under administration
Labour Registrar waiting on court to place 2 unions under administration

Labour registrar Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe says that he is waiting for the Labour Court to set down two applications to place unions under administration.
2 to appear in court for allegedly hijacking truck, stealing TV sets
2 to appear in court for allegedly hijacking truck, stealing TV sets

It’s understood the pair had been on the run and travelling in cars fitted with blue lights.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us