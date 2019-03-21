The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Eskom technicians on site after Allandale substation catches fire


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Daphne Mokwena, Eskom’s Senior Manager at the Guateng Operating Unit Several areas around Midrand, Thembisa and Ivory Park were without power after a fire broke out at the Allandale substation. Just a week ago, areas around Vanderbijl Park were without power after an explosion at the Emfuleni substation, and there are unconfirmed reports of an explosion at substation near Randpark Ridge.

What’s Viral - This lady was sitting for almost an hour in a Fnb branch

3 April 2019 8:00 AM
Counting the cost of Cyclone Idai

3 April 2019 7:38 AM
The Political Desk

3 April 2019 7:24 AM
What’s Viral - Run Daniel! Crocodile attacks fisherman and steals his fish

2 April 2019 8:02 AM
Is there a new scramble for Africa?

2 April 2019 7:45 AM
What’s Viral - Revenge wife sends husband to the shops with fake grocery list

1 April 2019 8:03 AM
Basic Education released a new code to curb school sex crime

1 April 2019 7:32 AM
Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks

1 April 2019 7:05 AM
Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

29 March 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

29 March 2019 8:14 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journo
ANC's Jessie Duarte to meet eNCA, Sanef over altercation with journo

During a press briefing at Luthuli House on Tuesday, eNCA journalist Samkele Maseko was severely reprimanded by the ANC deputy secretary-general who said he thought he was ‘the lord of the media.’
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed
Moody’s decision on SA's credit rating widely welcomed

Moody's said it expects South Africa's credit profile to remain in line with those of other BAA3-rated sovereign nations.
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son
Maimane accuses Ramaphosa of using his access to benefit his son

DA leader Mmusi Maimane filed the application to have the President Ramaphosa's declaration of interests disclosed after it emerged that the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa had business ties to a company which did business with Eskom.
