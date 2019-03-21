Eskom technicians on site after Allandale substation catches fire

21 March 2019 7:03 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Daphne Mokwena, Eskom’s Senior Manager at the Guateng Operating Unit Several areas around Midrand, Thembisa and Ivory Park were without power after a fire broke out at the Allandale substation. Just a week ago, areas around Vanderbijl Park were without power after an explosion at the Emfuleni substation, and there are unconfirmed reports of an explosion at substation near Randpark Ridge.