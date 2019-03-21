How to build a human rights culture in South Africa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Justice Albie Sachs, Retired Constitutional Court Judge and Human Rights Activist. The struggle for personal, human dignity was central in the struggle for freedom in South Africa. The Bill of Rights as a cornerstone of democracy in South Africa, set out the civil and political rights formed part of the negotiations to end Apartheid. It enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom.
