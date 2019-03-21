The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

How to build a human rights culture in South Africa


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Justice Albie Sachs, Retired Constitutional Court Judge and Human Rights Activist. The struggle for personal, human dignity was central in the struggle for freedom in South Africa. The Bill of Rights as a cornerstone of democracy in South Africa, set out the civil and political rights formed part of the negotiations to end Apartheid. It enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom.

What’s Viral - This lady was sitting for almost an hour in a Fnb branch

3 April 2019 8:00 AM
Counting the cost of Cyclone Idai

3 April 2019 7:38 AM
The Political Desk

3 April 2019 7:24 AM
What’s Viral - Run Daniel! Crocodile attacks fisherman and steals his fish

2 April 2019 8:02 AM
Is there a new scramble for Africa?

2 April 2019 7:45 AM
What’s Viral - Revenge wife sends husband to the shops with fake grocery list

1 April 2019 8:03 AM
Basic Education released a new code to curb school sex crime

1 April 2019 7:32 AM
Lindiwe Sisulu to meet with African ambassadors over recent Xenophobic attacks

1 April 2019 7:05 AM
Fela and the Kalakuta Queens hits the South African stage

29 March 2019 9:22 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Dad goes viral singing 'Ave Maria' in Disney hotel

29 March 2019 8:14 AM
