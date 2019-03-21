MEC Faith Mazibuko spokesperson responds to combi courts audio

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nomazwe Ntlokwana, spokesperson of the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, about the leaked audio recording of MEC Faith Mazibuko's pressuring staff to deliver sporting facilities ahead of elections.
