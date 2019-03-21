StandUp4HumanRights - Constitution Hill Human Rights festival

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dawn Robertson, CEO, Constitutional Hill #StandUp4HumanRights is the theme of the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival which takes place from today at Constitution Hill. The festival highlights the work of social justice organisations and the importance of civic activism. To tell us more about the Festival
