Bongani Bingwa speaks to Vishwas Satgar, Associate Professor of International Relations and Activist South African Food Sovereignty Campaign. It has been dubbed as one of the worst tropical cyclones to hit Southern Africa in recent times. Cyclone Idai, which has been characterized by heavy rains and flooding including mudslides in some parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, has left more than 750 dead, with thousands marooned in remote rural areas, whilst others are still unaccounted for. More than 1,5 million people are affected by the cyclone in the region.
Counting the cost of Cyclone Idai
17 April 2019 8:28 AM
