The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - This lady was sitting for almost an hour in a Fnb branch


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What’s gone Viral - Can eating hot cross buns trigger

What’s gone Viral - Can eating hot cross buns trigger

17 April 2019 8:28 AM
Youth Lab has put together the South African Youth Manifesto

Youth Lab has put together the South African Youth Manifesto

17 April 2019 7:40 AM
Why Durban's Golden Mile is washing away?

Why Durban's Golden Mile is washing away?

16 April 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Viral - Kurt Darren 'destroys' national anthem at Varsity Cup

What’s Viral - Kurt Darren 'destroys' national anthem at Varsity Cup

16 April 2019 8:02 AM
Alex residents refuse Mayor Herman Mashaba address them

Alex residents refuse Mayor Herman Mashaba address them

16 April 2019 7:39 AM
Do we believe in the rule of law or people must take the law into their own hands

Do we believe in the rule of law or people must take the law into their own hands

16 April 2019 7:20 AM
What’s gone Viral - #TheBigDebate

What’s gone Viral - #TheBigDebate

15 April 2019 8:05 AM
Kids at EC school without toilets after department fails to pay supplier

Kids at EC school without toilets after department fails to pay supplier

15 April 2019 7:27 AM
R.E.S.T.O.R.E Worldwide provides free reconstructive surgery

R.E.S.T.O.R.E Worldwide provides free reconstructive surgery

12 April 2019 9:01 AM
What’sViral - Oprah & Trevor Noah talk about avocado orchards & toilet paper

What’sViral - Oprah & Trevor Noah talk about avocado orchards & toilet paper

12 April 2019 8:02 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has described relentless efforts by crooked police and politicians to frustrate his work and force him out of the watchdog body.
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway

Leaders of the Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement will on Wednesday meet with an inter-ministerial task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the community's grievances.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us