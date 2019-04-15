Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lulama Matsiliza Principal of Dalibango Primary School in the Eastern Cape.It was just two months ago when we did a story of government allegedly spending R4.8 million on just nine pit latrines, which were not even completed at Myolwa Primary School in Lusikisiki. Now a school in the South of Butterworth is without toilets because the Eastern Cape Department of Education has failed to pay the suppliers of mobile toilets which were brought in to replace open pit latrines which were demolished. Now the pupils of that school are forced to relieve themselves in the bushes.
Kids at EC school without toilets after department fails to pay supplier
