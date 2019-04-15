The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Kids at EC school without toilets after department fails to pay supplier


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Lulama Matsiliza Principal of Dalibango Primary School in the Eastern Cape.It was just two months ago when we did a story of government allegedly spending R4.8 million on just nine pit latrines, which were not even completed at Myolwa Primary School in Lusikisiki. Now a school in the South of Butterworth is without toilets because the Eastern Cape Department of Education has failed to pay the suppliers of mobile toilets which were brought in to replace open pit latrines which were demolished. Now the pupils of that school are forced to relieve themselves in the bushes.  

What’s gone Viral - He cheated on all of them?

26 April 2019 8:02 AM
Government takes steps to address human trafficking

26 April 2019 7:37 AM
Damning report by competition commission on SA high mobile data prices

25 April 2019 9:41 AM
What’s gone Vira - What are your weird eating habits?

25 April 2019 8:03 AM
Is Amcu a genuine trade union? Here’s what happens now

25 April 2019 7:37 AM
What’s Viral - A Trauma surgeon diagnoses action movie injuries

24 April 2019 8:35 AM
Heavy rainfalls grips SA over the weekend is there something atypical?

24 April 2019 7:35 AM
What’s gone Viral - Orphaned gorillas strike a pose in selfie with park ranger

23 April 2019 8:11 AM
Is Eskom on the brink of collapse?

23 April 2019 7:38 AM
The Gwijo Squad is here to give you all

18 April 2019 9:40 AM
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands

Employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues

De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies, while the party says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.

South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process
South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process

The voters are required to visit the mission indicated on their application and take with their South African IDs and valid passports.

