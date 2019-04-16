Alex residents refuse Mayor Herman Mashaba address them

16 April 2019 7:39 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sandile Mavundla organiser of #AlexTotalShutdown and Herman Mashaba, Executive Mayor, City of Johannesburg. The much-anticipated meeting between the residents of Alex and the Mayor of Joburg failed dismally as the residents refused to be addressed by him at Marlboro, demanding he address them in Alex. Mashaba was booed off stage. Was moving the meeting to Alex a miscalculated move, or was this the Mayor refusing to play in a situation orchestrated by the ANC, as the DA claims?