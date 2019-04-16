Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tony Carnie, Independent Environment Journalist Durban Golden mile boasts of golden sand, famous for its beaches, airwaves, and the warm Indian Ocean, with lots of activities, making Durban South Africa’s playground. But the golden mile is washing away and soon that part of Durban could run out of sand as the sand pumping scheme is dysfunctional. Is climate change to blame, or the overmining of the sand, or the extension of the beachfront promenade.
Why Durban's Golden Mile is washing away?
29 April 2019 8:30 AM
